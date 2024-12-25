Now Christmas is over, here's everything you need to know about returns, gift cards and holiday travel

Some stores adding flexibility to return policies after Christmas

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Leftovers are in the fridge and the presents under the tree are unwrapped. But what if Santa didn't get your wish list just right?

Many box stores added flexibility to their normal return policies.

Amazon and Macy's are allowing returns for most items through Jan. 31.

Minnesota-based Best Buy is giving customers until Jan. 14.

Target is obeying its original 90-day return policy for most items.

Stores just like Target aren't only going to be busy with returns, but people have gift cards to spend too.

If you receive a gift card, make sure to double-check and be sure it hasn't been tampered with and that it has the full value. Then, spend it. Two-thirds of Americans have a gift card that hasn't been spent.

With the new year around the corner, retailers suggest you also check store hours before you hop to the shop.

You can't forget that holiday traffic isn't over either.

"Our worst forecasted day to travel is Sunday, Dec. 29," said AAA spokesperson Brenna Knapp.