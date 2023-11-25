Christmas market vendors look for big boost, with opening weekend falling on Small Business Saturday

The European Christmas Market in St. Paul prepares for a busy weekend

ST. PAUL, Minn. — We are just one month away from Christmas, and with that comes the kick off of the European Christmas Market in St. Paul.

With Thanksgiving in the rearview, the focus now turns to Christmas. The European Christmas Market has 70 vendors, with many gearing up for Small Business Saturday.

Throngs of people packed the 10th annual event.

"We're trying to copy that European, German outdoor Kris Kringle market," said vendor Colleen Held.

The market features local crafters, artisans and European food all with a festive flare.

"It's great, it's busy, I love it," said Held.

Held Companies, based out of Corcoran, specializes in woodworking. Their wooden snowmen are especially popular.

They're expecting to see a boost, with the market happening during Small Business Saturday.

"The weather's going to be nice and people are just dying to get out, as hardy Minnesotans as we are," said Held.

Jeri Borthwarth knows who she'll be supporting Saturday.

"I'm from Anoka and so our Main Street is all small business, and so we shop there as much as we can," said Borgwarth.

For vendors, there's no question where to be this weekend.

"Yes come everybody come out," said Held.

The market is open the following days and hours at Union Depot: