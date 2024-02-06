Watch CBS News
Gophers

Christie's sinks career-high 5 3s as Minnesota moves closer to top of Big Ten beating Michigan State

/ AP

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Feb. 6, 2024
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Feb. 6, 2024 01:30

Freshman Cam Christie recorded 19 points on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range and Dawson Garcia scored 10 points and Minnesota beat Michigan State for the first time since 2021 sinking the Spartans 59-56 on Tuesday night.

The Golden Gophers (15-7, 6-5) have won three straight after a four-game skid and have moved into a fourth-place tie with Northwestern — who they've beaten — in the Big Ten.

Tyson Walker led Michigan State with 20 points and Jaden Akins added 16. Michigan entered averaging 75 points per game.

Garcia's 3-pointer with 1:27 left ended a tie at 52 and Minnesota led the remainder. After the teams traded possessions and missed baskets, Elijah Hawkins fouled Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard on a 3 attempt with 20 seconds left. Hoggard made the first two, missed the third, and forced to foul, Michigan State's Carson Cooper wrapped up Christie who made two free throws for a 57-54 advantage. Hoggard missed a two-point shot attempt with 10 seconds left and Hawkins made two foul shots to seal it.

Michigan led 45-36 after Tre Holloman's jump shot with 13:16 left. But the Spartans missed nine consecutive shot attempts from the field and Minnesota went on a 10-0 run and led by a point after Pharrel Payne made 1 of 2 free throws with 7:56 left.

Michigan State (14-9, 6-6) lost for just the second time in its last seven games and saw its two-game win streak come to an end. The Spartans host No. 10 Illinois on Saturday.

The Golden Gophers travel to Iowa on Sunday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

First published on February 6, 2024 / 10:54 PM CST

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.