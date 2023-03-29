Chocolate, sleep and hugs: Survey reveals what gives people lifts

MINNEAPOLIS -- A new survey out of the UK has revealed what brings people a little needed joy, with some obvious answers topping the list.

The survey, conducted by Lindt, shows more than half of respondents get a lift from a good night's sleep. Nearly half also said a walk on a sunny morning or a hug also lift them up.

The survey did reveal a generational rift, with older people turning to the outdoors more often for a lift, while younger people often look to social media.

The one thing that endured across generations? Perhaps unsurprisingly for a Lindt survey: chocolate.