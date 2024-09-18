25 people injured in tractor accident at Wisconsin apple orchard

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. — A tractor accident at a Chippewa County apple orchard sent 25 people to the hospital on Wednesday morning.

According to Chippewa Fire District Deputy Chief Cory Jeffers, two hay wagons with adults and children collided.

Officials initiated a mass casualty protocol, and 25 people were taken to various hospitals. One helicopter was called in for assistance.

"Everybody was on high alert, everyone was professional and did a great job of treating the patients and getting the job done," Jeffers said.

All children were reunited with their parents, Jeffers added.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.