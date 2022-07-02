Child riding bicycle struck and killed by suspected drunk driver

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- A child riding a bicycle was killed on Friday evening in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a report around 7:15 p.m. about an unresponsive bicyclist who had been found near Zachary Avenue and 260th Street East in Cedar Lake Township.

When they arrived, they found a the child, who was dead. Shortly afterwards a 72-year-old man approached and said he had struck the child with his truck. The man said he was driving eastbound on 260th Street East when he left the road and later realized he struck the victim.

Deputies smelled an alcoholic odor coming from the man, who later failed a field sobriety test. He was taken into custody on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.

"Our hearts are broken for a family who lost their child yesterday," said Sheriff Luke Hennen. "This is a tragic reminder that it is never okay to drink and drive."

The child's identity will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. The case is under investigation.