Chef Vincent Francoual opens up new restaurant

/ CBS Minnesota

Chef Vincent Francoual opens up new restaurant
Chloe by Vincent, the much anticipated restaurant by Chef Vincent Francoual, is now open. The casual French bistro-style restaurant is a collaboration between Restore Restaurant Holdings and Erik Forsberg, owner of Devil's Advocate, also downtown.

Chloe by Vincent is named for Chef Vincent and Brenda Francoual's daughter, Chloe, who shares a love of cooking with him.

Click here for reservation information.

First published on December 16, 2022 / 4:41 PM

