Chef Vincent Francoual opens up new restaurant
Chloe by Vincent, the much anticipated restaurant by Chef Vincent Francoual, is now open. The casual French bistro-style restaurant is a collaboration between Restore Restaurant Holdings and Erik Forsberg, owner of Devil's Advocate, also downtown.
Chloe by Vincent is named for Chef Vincent and Brenda Francoual's daughter, Chloe, who shares a love of cooking with him.
Click here for reservation information.
