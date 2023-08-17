Chaska summer program lets interns try jobs in nearly every city department

CHASKA, Minn. -- In just its second year, Chaska's Growth Through Opportunities program is catching fire.

The eight-week, crash course summer internship provides a chance for 18-21 year old with intellectual or developmental disabilities to intern with almost every city sector – from time with the police and fire departments, to public works, utilities, the city golf course and more.

This year, Christian Meyer and Wesley Parker are traveling the city as part of the program.

"[They said] 'We have this amazing opportunity - you want to do it?'," Meyer said. "I said 'Yeah, sure.' So I said yes, and I never looked back since."

"It's really hard to describe," said Chaska Community Engagement Manager Kevin Wright. "It's just very special. You understand how much it means to them to be able to do this every week, get the different uniforms, help make street signs. It's not just a tour. They're getting hands on experience of being able to do the different tasks."

WCCO

Wright says one of the interns from the first summer program still works for the city – which is the hope of the program itself.

Now, Wright says other cities are inquiring how to build similar summer programs.

"We're just trying to get the word out to other cities that it's something that's easy to do, and it's so rewarding to be able to do it," he said.

Chaska city council plans to recognize Meyer and Parker at an upcoming meeting.