Meet the Minnesota journalist who pioneered covering women’s sports

MINNEAPOLIS — It's a Friday night in April at Target Center, and Charles Hallman is where he usually is, in the media room, several hours before tipoff.

Hallman writes for the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder. It's the oldest continuously operated Black newspaper in Minnesota.

"I started there in 1990, so I think I'm on 30 some years," Hallman said.

He's covered everything throughout his career. Stories on race, politics and education are commonplace. One moment really stands out for Hallman.

"I interviewed Mrs. King, Mrs. Coretta Scott King. And I wish I'd never forget, interviewed her one-on-one," he said.

When Hallman was in college, he started writing about women's sports.

Charles Hallman WCCO

"At orientation, I met some young ladies who played for the basketball team at Michigan State, and we got to know each other. So they would tell me, 'Come watch our games.' At that time games were free. This was before the NCAA took over women's sports. So I watched the game and I enjoyed it," he said. "But there was nobody there covering them, you know. Wonder why? So I started watching and started looking at women's sports, not in male chauvinist ways, but watching them, and these women can play. And, you know, why aren't they getting recognized? And so it's been fortunate that I went on."

Here's what Mr. Hallman won't tell you: He's been honored by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association; the University of Minnesota's Tucker Center put him on its Title IX Honor Roll; and he's been inducted into the U.S. Basketball Writer's Association Hall of Fame.

That last honor was a little much for Hallman, so he asked his retired pastor to bless him.

"He said, 'You've never promoted yourself, you always put everybody ahead of you. So now God telling you you need your reward now,'" he said. "And when he told me that, that made it a little bit easier. It's still hard."

