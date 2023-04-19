Charity groups speak out against Minnesota House's proposed changes to e-pull tabs

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- For decades, charities have been using pull tabs to bring in money to support all sorts of local causes.

In 2012, the legislature legalized electronic pull tabs to help make U.S. Bank Stadium possible.

Electronic pull tabs rang up more than $1.9 billion in revenue last year. Some of those proceeds help fund everything from veterans groups to youth sports teams.

Their popularity has grown, and some groups worry changes could reduce support to local charities by 25% or more.

The House DFL tax bill makes changes to the law about electronic pull tabs that would prohibit games to have an "open all" feature. Instead, it would require players to *manually* activate e-pull tabs -- one-by-one.

Charities say this change will make most electronic games they have right now illegal starting in July. And it will take time to get new games up and running to meet new rules -- therefore jeopardizing revenues from them.

"So many Minnesotans are touched by charitable gambling without ever playing bingo or pull tabs," Rachel Jenner with Allied Charities of Minnesota said. "This bill could virtually destroy not only our current games but any future charities have in electronic gambling."

Democrats say the current e-pull tab games run afoul of gaming agreements made with the state's Native American tribes that have casinos.

They also point to a recent Minnesota Appeals Court decision that said the state regulatory agency didn't follow the proper process to authorize the "open all" electronic pull tab games.