Charges: Nigel Blackburn fatally shot alleged romantic rival inside northern Minnesota home

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. – A man is charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting of an apparent romantic rival inside a northern Minnesota home.

The Itasca County Attorney's Office says Nigel Randel Blackburn, 33, faces one count of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man on June 9 in the city of Deer Lake.

The criminal complaint states that a man called 911 four days after the killing to report that his daughter said her friend was shot dead inside her home. He also said she previously claimed he had been stabbed.

Deputies went to the home and found the victim, who had been shot several times, including twice in the head.

Investigators met with the daughter, who said Blackburn was the shooter. She said both Blackburn and the victim were her friends, and she was once romantically involved with Blackburn. She said the victim also "had a romantic interest in her."

The woman said the three had dinner on the night of June 8 at the victim's mother's house before the three went to her house. In the early morning hours of June 9, she says she fell asleep on the couch with the victim. Blackburn woke the victim up and told him to get off the couch, leading to an argument.

The woman said she got between the men, and then "heard a loud bang" before she saw the victim "put his hands to his head." She says the victim tried to walk away, but Blackburn fired several more shots. He then fell to the living room floor and died.

She told investigators she and Blackburn spent several hours in the house after the shooting, during which he tried to find ways to cover up the murder. He eventually wiped some bloody footprints with socks before the pair left and drove to an apartment in Monticello, where Blackburn lived with his wife.

Deputies went to the apartment on the evening of June 9 after Blackburn's wife called 911 to report he was having "a mental health episode." Deputies ended up leaving without taking any action, telling the women to call 911 if more issues arose.

A few hours later, Blackburn's wife called 911 again to report he "was holding a large kitchen knife and making suicidal statements." Blackburn was eventually brought to Prairie St. John's mental health clinic in Fargo, North Dakota.

Blackburn is still at the clinic as of Wednesday evening, and authorities say he will be arrested upon release.

Blackburn's bail was set Wednesday at $2 million without conditions, and $1 million with conditions. His next court appearance is in mid-July.

If convicted, he could spend up to 40 years in prison.