Woman charged with Nashwauk fatal hit-and-run from July

NASHWAUK, Minn. — A woman in her 60s has been charged with fatally striking a person with her car back in July, according to documents filed Tuesday.

Charges say on the night of July 3, a man was driving along Highway 169 near Nashwauk when he had to swerve to avoid a person lying in the road. He pulled his car over and called 911. While on the phone, a second car ran over the person in the road. The driver of the second car also stopped and both drivers waited at the scene until officials could arrive, according to court documents.

Court documents go on to say that officers found blood spots and hairs of the second driver's car, but were able to determine that a different car initially hit the person in the road.

Early in the morning of July 4, a woman called police and reported that she may have been involved in the accident near Nashwauk. The woman said she spent the day walking in the Aurora and Gilbert parades before going to dinner at the Sawmill Saloon in Mountain Iron. Surveillance video from the Sawmill Saloon allegedly shows she did not consume an alcohol. She then left and was driving home when she struck something she believed to be an owl or turkey. She said she did not stop and continued home, according to court documents.

The charges state that the victim was at the Nashwauk street dance where he got into an argument with a former romantic partner. The victim then left the street dance and started walking home.

The charges say a witness called 911 on the night of July 3, to report a person wearing dark clothing walking in the middle of the left lane on Highway 169. The witness said the person was hard to see and that they nearly hit him.

State patrol inspected the woman's car and found damage including a broken out headlight, a corner of the hood pushed inward and damage to the windshield. They also found a small piece of fabric on the hood of the car that matched the sweatshirt worn by the victim.

The woman has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide. She is expected to make her first court appearance in late December.