Charges: Moorhead murder suspect was out on bail when he shot, killed man in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Rochester man who is accused in a Moorhead murder was charged for allegedly shooting Jeremy Ellis in downtown Minneapolis on Friday evening.

Ellis, 26, was found sitting in a running car near a parking lot behind 601 Chicago Avenue South. There was several hundred dollars in cash on the front passenger seat and a gun tucked between the driver's seat and the center console. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Center said.

Charging documents say a witness heard gunshots and saw Idris Haji-Mohamed duck by a car. He followed her into her apartment building and rode up the elevator with her to the sixth floor.

Police saw two men later leave the building - one of whom matched the witness' description of Haji-Mohamed. He was the registered owner of the car that Ellis was found in.

Haji-Mohamed, 27, later admitted that he was in the process of buying drugs from Ellis, who allegedly ordered him at gunpoint out of his car. Then Ellis got into the car and started to reverse, which is when Haji-Mohamed started to shoot, documents say.

Haji-Mohamed then said, after the shooting, he went to change his clothes and gave his gun to an associate who lived in the apartment.

Police found a .40 caliber handgun in the associate's car, which was parked in an underground lot.

Haji-Mohamed was charged with second-degree murder in Hennepin County.

When he allegedly shot Ellis, Haji-Mohamed was already out on bail in connection to a 2021 homicide in Moorhead. He is accused of second-degree murder in Clay County after he allegedly chased a man down and shot him five times at point blank range. His bail was set at $1 million, which he paid in September of 2021.