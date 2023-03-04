Charges: Lavell Piggie, 20, fatally shot 2 men in drug-related dispute in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection to the drug-related shooting deaths of two men last year in north Minneapolis.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says Lavell Piggie was indicted Thursday by a grand jury for the homicides, which happened on Feb. 10, 2022. He is charged with two counts of first-degree intentional premeditated murder, and two counts of first-degree intentional felony murder.

The criminal complaint states that officers found a running sedan stuck in a snowbank on the 2000 block of Sheridan Avenue North on the afternoon of Feb. 10, with two dead men in the front seat.

Investigators determined that Piggie had driven around with the men for several minutes before shooting the other passengers. Witnesses say they saw Piggie get out of the sedan after it crashed and flee the area, with surveillance video backing up their accounts.

Officers later executed a search warrant of Piggie's residence, where they found various types of illegal drugs, .40-caliber bullets and thousands of dollars in cash.

Piggie is being held in the Hennepin County Jail. His bail was set at $2 million, and his trial is scheduled to start in late June.