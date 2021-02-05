Gabriel Cruz convicted in 2021 murder of Bryant Lutgens in Inver Grove Heights

Originally published February 4, 2021. Updated with details of the verdict reached on June 29, 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 42-year-old Minneapolis man was convicted Wednesday in the murder of Bryant Jon Lutgens, who was found dead last year on a snowbank besides a Twin Cities road.

The Dakota County Attorney's Office says Gabriel Alfonso Sanchez Cruz, from Minneapolis, was found guilty of first-degree murder while committing aggravated robbery, and second-degree murder for shooting 38-year-old Lutgens in the head while trying to rob him of his drugs on February 1, 2021. The killing happened on the 1300 block of 60th Street West in Inver Grove Heights.

Gabriel Alfonso Sanchez Cruz (credit: Dakota County Sheriff's Office)

Police say Lutgens had visited a friend in Bloomington, but left to go get money in a Jeep but never returned. The friend then was unable to get in touch with him, telling investigators that she wanted to wish him a happy birthday.

Police figured out the Jeep was a rental, and contacted the rental business a few days later, which was able to electronically track the vehicle to Minneapolis. Police found the Jeep and tried to pull the driver over, but he sped off and threw a 9mm handgun out the window. The driver then crashed, and he and his two passengers tried to flee. The handgun police recovered was the same weapon used in Lutgens's death.

(credit: CBS)

A witness contacted police that same day to say Lutgens had dropped her off at Cruz's apartment prior to Lutgens's visit to his other female friend. Cruz asked the woman if Lutgens had methamphetamine, and she thought he did. Cruz and Lutgens then spoke on the phone and arranged to meet. Cruz left, then returned about 90 minutes later and said he shot Lutgens while trying to rob him of his backpack.

The jury took two hours to reach a verdict. Cruz will be sentenced on July 12.