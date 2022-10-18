Charges: Fmr. Eden Prairie HS teacher had inappropriate relationship with student

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- A former Eden Prairie High School teacher is charged with allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student that experts called "child grooming."

According to Hennepin County court documents, 51-year-old old Craig Hollenbeck of Minneapolis is charged with child endangerment - a gross misdemeanor.

The criminal complaint alleges that Hollenbeck had an ongoing relationship with a student, who has since graduated, in early to mid 2021. They would exchange texts and social media messages about being in love while the student was still in high school, the complaint said.

Their communications also referenced time they spent together in a classroom, as well as "meeting up for walks," hugging, breathing in the student's ear and touching their "shoulders and back."

Investigators say a search of Hollenbeck's cellphone also showed that he sought information on how to "delete notes and social media messages and accounts" in September of 2021. That same month, authorities were alerted of the alleged inappropriate relationship.

Experts in the field were consulted and concluded Hollenbeck's actions were child grooming, which would likely substantially harm a minor's emotional and/or mental health, the complaint said.

Hollenbeck is not currently in custody. If convicted, the gross misdemeanor charge has a maximum penalty of one year in prison and/or $3,000.

Resources for crime victims can be found on the Minnesota Department of Corrections website.