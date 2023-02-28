Charges: Daniel Mengedoth stabbed man in "unprovoked attack" in Polk County cabin

CROOKSTON, Minn. – A North Dakota man faces assault charges after he allegedly stabbed an Iowa man in "an unprovoked attack" inside a north-central Minnesota cabin.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says it happened late Saturday night in Hill River Township, which is located between Crookston and Red Lake.

The victim, a 35-year-old man from Altoona, Iowa, told investigators that he was staying at the cabin "with a group of people." He says he was sitting at a table in the cabin when he was stabbed by 51-year-old Daniel Mengedoth, from Fargo, N.D. Mengedoth is accused of using a pocket knife in the attack.

The victim was treated and released from a Fosston hospital, and his injuries are described as "non-life threatening."

The sheriff's office says Mengedoth was arrested without incident, and has been charged with first-degree assault. He's being held in Crookston at the Northwest Regional Correctional Center.

The investigation is still ongoing.