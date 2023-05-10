Charges: Corey Johns filmed Alexandria hospital staff workers changing in locker room

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. – A janitor is accused of secretly filming women while they changed clothes inside a hospital's locker room in northern Minnesota.

The Douglas County Attorney's Office says 34-year-old Corey Johns is charged with one count of interference with privacy in connection with an incident Sunday at Alomere Health Hospital in Alexandria.

According to the criminal complaint, three women who work there told police they saw "a phone propped up by a shoe that was pointed at them where they were changing," and it was recording. Two of the women say Johns asked them for his phone back before police arrived.

In the complaint, an officer alleges that Johns told told them, "I guess I don't know how to put it, I'm just a sad human being." Police say Johns also admitted to recording in the women's locker room as far back as February, as well as the hospital's co-ed locker room.

The officer says he watched a video on Johns' phone that showed a woman changing clothes, and then took him into custody. He was brought to the Douglas County Jail, where staff found a pen in his possession that was also a recording device.

If convicted, Johns could spend a year in prison.