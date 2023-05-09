Charges: Charles Hollins broke into woman's Cottage Grove home, attacked her, kidnapped their infant child

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. – A St. Cloud man is facing kidnapping, assault and burglary charges after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend, then fleeing with their infant son.

Cottage Grove police say it happened Saturday evening, when officers were called to a residence on the 6500 block of Jody Avenue South. A 911 caller said they were on a FaceTime call with the victim and witnessed 41-year-old Charles Edward Hollins break into her home with a handgun and punch her.

The victim told officers Hollins pointed a gun at her during the attack and threatened to kill her. She also said Hollins never had a parental relationship with his son.

Police called Hollins' cellphone, and he told them he would return to the scene with the infant. Instead, Hollins went to a south Minneapolis residence with the child. Officers soon tracked him there, arrested him and rescued the boy. A handgun was later recovered from the home.

The infant had suffered some non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The Washington County Attorney's Office charged Hollins with a count each of kidnapping, second-degree assault and first-degree burglary. Hollins is being held in the county jail.

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates

wadvocates.org

Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

stpaulintervention.org

Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824

Minnesota Day One

dayoneservices.org

Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.