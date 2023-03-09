Charges: Carroll Ray Lynn Jr. used fake receipts to steal thousands from TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Sierra

MINNEAPOLIS – A Texas man on parole for murder now faces felony theft charges in Minnesota for allegedly making thousands of dollars in false merchandise returns across the state.

The Hennepin County Attorney's office says 61-year-old Carroll Ray Lynn Jr. and a female accomplice have stolen about $100,000 from TJX-operated stores – including TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Sierra – in 23 states.

Thirty-two of those cases were in Minnesota between May and September of 2022, 16 of which were in Hennepin County, causing a loss of nearly $10,000 to TJX.

The criminal complaint states that Lynn and his accomplice would use falsified receipts, many containing the same purchase transaction number, to return items like luggage and handbags. The merchandise had sales tags attached, but they didn't contain "hidden security features."

His accomplice's license plate was spotted in a Mall of America parking lot, and Lynn had been recorded on surveillance cameras making returns at TJX stores inside the mall.

Lynn and his accomplice were arrested Monday at a St. Louis Park hotel. Inside, officers found "a printer, blank sales tags with the same SKU, false receipts, firearm parts, fake identifications, phones and a laptop."

Lynn is being held in the Hennepin County Jail, and the county attorney's office is asking for a larger bail amount because he is considered a flight risk due to being on parole.

If convicted, Lynn could face up to 10 years in prison.