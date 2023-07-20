Watch CBS News
Charges: Caleb McLaughlin, of Pine City, solicited girls to make child porn, sexually abused at least one victim

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – An eastern Minnesota man is charged with soliciting young girls to make child pornography, and sexually abusing at least one victim.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 26-year-old Caleb Vincent McLaughlin, of Pine City, was arrested and charged Wednesday with soliciting, producing, receiving, and distributing images of child pornography, and enticing a child to engage in illegal sexual activity.

According to the criminal complaint, McLaughlin allegedly posed as a 17-year-old on several social media accounts and apps to lure girls in Minnesota between the ages of 11 to 16 into making and sending him sexually explicit photos and videos.

McLaughlin is also accused of giving girls money, gift cards, drugs and alcohol for sex acts.

He made his first court appearance Thursday, and he will be detained until his next hearing on July 25.

Investigators have identified many of his victims, but believe there are several more. Anyone who has been victimized by McLaughlin or knows of his victims is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or go to tips.fbi.gov.

Click here for more information on Project Safe Childhood, which was pivotal in bringing this case to light.

