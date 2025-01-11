Charges filed in assault of juvenile at Edina YMCA

EDINA, Minn. — At least one teen has been charged in juvenile court after a planned group attack at a YMCA in Edina left a boy with a traumatic brain injury, according to court documents.

Court documents say staff told police a male who appeared to be a member at the YMCA let in a large group of young boys into the gym. Police found surveillance video that backed up that account, showing 13 boys entering the gym, many of them were wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks.

The boy who was attacked told police that he was playing basketball at the YMCA when the group entered the back door and assaulted him. The juvenile also told police that he thought all of the boys in the group went to Edina High School.

Court documents say the victim was later diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury.

Prosecutors charged a 16-year-old boy with aiding and abetting assault and riot.

The Hennepin County Attorney's office said those are the only charges being made publicly available at this time.

It is WCCO policy not to name juveniles charged in criminal cases.