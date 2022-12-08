Watch CBS News
Crime

Authorities pinch porch pirate in Chanhassen

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Authorities pinch porch pirate in Chanhassen
Authorities pinch porch pirate in Chanhassen 00:25

CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- A porch pirate in Chanhassen has been caught, according to authorities.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office said it has responded to a number of calls about stolen packages this week near Lake Susan Drive and Great Plains Boulevard.

MORE: Tired of being porch pirate prey? Protect your packages with these tips

Wednesday, neighbors called 911 telling officers they saw the suspect.

Sheriff's deputies caught the suspect, who's a minor.

They executed a search warrant at the thief's home and found a number of stolen packages, the sheriff's office said.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 6:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.