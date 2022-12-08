Authorities pinch porch pirate in Chanhassen
CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- A porch pirate in Chanhassen has been caught, according to authorities.
The Carver County Sheriff's Office said it has responded to a number of calls about stolen packages this week near Lake Susan Drive and Great Plains Boulevard.
Wednesday, neighbors called 911 telling officers they saw the suspect.
Sheriff's deputies caught the suspect, who's a minor.
They executed a search warrant at the thief's home and found a number of stolen packages, the sheriff's office said.
