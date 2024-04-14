Watch CBS News
After assault proves fatal in Chanhassen, person of interest found dead in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A person of interest in a violent death in Chanhassen has been found dead in Minneapolis, authorities said.

The victim, a 33-year-old St. Paul man, was found lying on a garage floor on the 8100 block of Audubon Road in Chanhassen on Friday, according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office.

"The evidence suggests a violent assault occurred," the sheriff's office said.

The man died in the garage. An autopsy will determine his cause of death.

"A person of interest was identified and later located deceased at a residence in Minneapolis," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities believes this was an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the public. Several agencies are investigating.

First published on April 14, 2024 / 9:28 AM CDT

