Chanhassen brewery partners with Feed My Starving Children to help feed hungry

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — A Chanhassen brewery is making a difference beyond the brew. It's teamed up with Feed My Starving Children to help feed hungry bellies around the world.

"It's extremely tempting to be like, 'I'm going to give them a little more," Hackamore Brewing Company founder Zac Gleason joked as he helped package food at Feed My Starving Children's Chanhassen site.

The Twin Cities-based nonprofit has been around since 1987 and Gleason remembers volunteering through church as a kid. Thursday afternoon, he was joined by his team at Hackamore, packing dried vegetables, soy, rice and a blend of vitamins and minerals to create bagged meals. Those meals get boxed up and sent to more than 70 countries around the world.

"That diversity of, anybody can do it and make an impact, is really fun for us," FMSC Chanhassen Site Manager Mike Mrosko said.

Mrosko says in the last eight to 10 years, the need for FMSC services has climbed. It's that reason, and the fact that Hackamore is within walking distance of FMSC, that a partnership just made sense.

One way he's creating that legacy goes beyond the brew. Together with a team of brewers, and between a rotating list of lagers IPAs and seltzers, they created a permanent seasonal drink whose mission will always be on the menu. It's called "Hops Helping Hunger" and each drink sold donates 29 cents to the nonprofit, which fuels one meal at FMSC.

"It makes my heart full to just have a big network, work with the community and just do something that creates a legacy," Gleason said.

Right now, Hops Helping Hunger is a Coffee Cream Ale.