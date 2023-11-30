Chance north Minneapolis encounter leads to new family, outlook on life for young boy

How one family was created by a chance encounter in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Tyrone Fischer has a new mom and a new outlook on life after a chance encounter five years ago in a street in north Minneapolis.

"I didn't really know where I was going. I was just out looking," Fischer said.

It was May 2018 when the then 10-year-old was out looking for his father near the intersection of 14th and Dupont avenues north.

"I just happened to be driving that day and I seen this kid and he's got this phone and he's doing this," Queen Kimmons said. "So I pull over and he comes across the street and he says, 'I need help.'"

Kimmons says Fischer had on cut-off shorts, a t-shirt and and no coat. His phone was dead so he used hers to call his dad.

Tyrone Fischer and his mom, Queen Kimmons WCCO

"We linked up with his dad. I was grateful he found his dad," Kimmons said. "I said if you need me, just give me a call and the next day he called me and said, 'I need a place to stay.'"

Soon it became clear, Fischer's dad couldn't parent him anymore.

"Tyrone reach out again. I just said he's going to stay. He is going to be anchored right here until we figure this thing out," Kimmons said.

"When she took me in and I saw all the stuff she had lined up for me, going to school, had the bus all ready, so I was just like I can't say no. Everything is right here for me to make me achieve everything I want to do in life. I just stayed with the winning team," Fischer said.

Through Hennepin County's child protection process, Kimmons became Fischer's trusted and chosen family. He's made great strides since then.

"I'm currently an intern at the F.E. Digital library for Family Research I do online school for 279 online high school, I am a part of the leadership team there, "Fischer said.

Both eventually chose to make that relationship permanent in 2021.

"We waited three years and finally that day came and the judge read our story and was like, 'Wow, he found you, so yes, this is your son,'" Kimmons said.

Her son now has big dreams and the resources to accomplish them.

"Going to college and make a name for myself — a bigger name for myself and give back to the community like her," Fischer said.

There are 81 kids waiting for an adoptive family in Hennepin County — the majority between 13 and 20 years old. A third are part of a sibling group that needs to be adopted together. Click here to learn more.