Champlin Park High School goes on lockdown briefly following large fight

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CHAMPLIN, Minn. -- A Twin Cities high school went into lockdown Tuesday afternoon after several were injured during a large fight.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers were dispatched to Champlin Park High School around 12:30 p.m.

According to police, an SRO on the scene and other school staff quickly separated the parties fighting.

Several people reported minor injuries from the fight and were treated by paramedics on the scene.

The Anoka-Hennepin School District said in an email to parents that no weapons were involved and all students and staff are safe.

Police say those involved were picked up by their parents and no arrests were made.

The incident is under investigation.

First published on March 7, 2023 / 1:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

