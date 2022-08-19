Champion Wayzata volleyball team works hard to extend 54-win streak

WAYZATA, Minn. -- School doesn't start for another two-plus weeks. But for the defending state champion Wayzata volleyball team, Friday was already practice number nine.

"You don't realize how much you miss it until you're back," said junior outside hitter Avery Jesewitz. "It's electric in here."

The Trojans hope the spark continues. They hold the last two big school state championship trophies and are riding a 54-match winning streak.

"Absolutely, we have a target on our back. I mean we're Wayzata. We've been undefeated for three years," said junior setter Stella Swenson. "So I feel like if there's a team to beat it's us. And I feel like we can handle that pressure really well"

"They fight to earn it. Whatever reputation others have about us is secondary to ourselves," said Wayzata head coach Scott Jackson.

Plenty of turnover could turn the tides.

"It's not necessarily starting from scratch, but we're definitely not as loaded up as we were last year," said Jesewitz. "But I think it's going to be really interesting to see how we all piece together and I think it'll be really good."

A good signal: Swenson gets her twin sister, Olivia back from a hip injury. She missed all of the 2021 season.

"I'm very excited. She's a very good hitter and I've always looked up to her cuz she hits it really hard, she's got great shots, she's a great passer, she's a very well rounded player," said Swenson. "I'm very excited to have that back on my team. She's a good weapon in the arsenal."

Wayzata opens the season against Minnetonka next week. Coincidentally, the Skippers are the last team they lost to, all the way back in October 2019.