Cessna pilot makes emergency landing in Isanti County cornfield
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. – A small plane made an emergency landing Tuesday evening north of the Twin Cities.
The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the Cessna aircraft had an apparent engine problem, leading the pilot to bring it down in a cornfield near Cambridge.
Authorties were alerted of the landing by a LifeLink helicopter that flew over the area.
Neither the pilot nor their passenger were hurt. The NTSB is investigating.
