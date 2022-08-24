Watch CBS News
Cessna pilot makes emergency landing in Isanti County cornfield

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. – A small plane made an emergency landing Tuesday evening north of the Twin Cities.

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the Cessna aircraft had an apparent engine problem, leading the pilot to bring it down in a cornfield near Cambridge.

Authorties were alerted of the landing by a LifeLink helicopter that flew over the area.

Neither the pilot nor their passenger were hurt. The NTSB is investigating.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 8:32 PM

First published on August 23, 2022 / 8:32 PM

