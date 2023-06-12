Central Minnesota communities see growing need for free meals as summer begins, school ends

MINNEAPOLIS -- Food insecurity is a struggle for many families across Minnesota, but it becomes even more of a concern with the school year winding down.

Places like the Boys & Girls Club in Minneapolis and St. Paul start offering summer meals on June 20, but the organization's locations in central Minnesota started last week and leaders said they're seeing a growing need.

Roughly 95 percent of the students served through the Boys & Girls Club of Central Minnesota qualify for free and reduced lunch during the school year.

That need also carries over to the summer months when classes are out.

Last summer the organization's 17 locations served more than 17,900 snacks and more than 27,800 meals.

"Food insecurity is a big thing and if we can serve them a meal and a snack while they're in our clubs that takes a lot of pressure off families," Christine Kustelski, director of clubs for the Boys & Girls Club of Central Minnesota, said.

Kustelski and Aimee Minnerath, the organization's director of marketing, said they're on track to serve even more students this summer.

"They know that the club is going to be there to provide them those meals and then also provide them mentorship and positive activities and ways to keep their brains and minds and bodies active and healthy," Minnerath said. "These consistent opportunities are what helps kids build great futures."

In partnership with the Minnesota Department of Education, Minnesota Boys & Girls Clubs plan to expand to 10 new communities across the state in the next two years. These new sites will expand academic enrichment, free meals and other necessary services and opportunities to more youth in Minnesota who need them the most.

Plenty of other organizations are offering free meals this summer.

The St. Paul Nutrition Services Food Truck will be hitting the road again on the June 26.

Minneapolis Parks and Rec has several dozen locations this summer.

The USDA also has a great tool on its website where you can search sites in your location.