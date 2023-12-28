Celebrity author James Patterson gifts $500 prizes to 18 independent bookstores across Minnesota

A celebrity author is brightening the holiday season for several Minnesota book-sellers

MINNEAPOLIS — A celebrity author is brightening the holiday season for several Minnesota booksellers.

James Patterson has given $500 prizes to 18 independent bookstores and employees across the state.

Eight of the winners are in the Twin Cities, including Moon Palace Books in Minneapolis.

"Every year [Patterson] gives out money to booksellers around the country," said Angela Schwesnedl, the owner of Moon Palace Books. "It's very exciting. I wish I knew who put my name in."

Kenya Goldstein, an employee at Cherry Street Books in Alexandria, became the store's fourth bookseller to get the recognition.

"They're not just there to sell," said Emily Regnier, the owner of Cherry Street Books. "They want to give you a book they know you're going to enjoy, and they like to learn what you're into, so when you come in time and time again, you sometimes will form a bond with a different bookseller."

Schwesnedl and Regnier are quick to point out how well the industry is doing right now.

They say there are more stores being opened and more books being published.

"There's a whole generation of kids who are growing up in this neighborhood with a neighborhood bookstore that they can go to," said Schwesnedl. "Coming to the bookstore once a week on a Saturday or after school is a totally normal, totally fun thing to do."

17 bookstores in Wisconsin also received the bonus money.

Patterson's Holiday Bookstore Bonus program gave away $300,000 to independent bookstores nationwide.

To see all the booksellers who received the prize, click here.