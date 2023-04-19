CBS Sports says Vikings among teams with toughest decisions to make in NFL Draft

MINNEAPOLIS -- With plenty of roster holes to fill and only five picks in the upcoming draft, the Minnesota Vikings are in a tough spot.

In fact, according to CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani, they're one of the five teams with the toughest decisions to make in the first round of the NFL Draft on April 27.

The Vikings, who pick at No. 23, could go one of several ways, Dajani says: quarterback, wide receiver, defensive lineman or cornerback.

"Quarterback is not the biggest need for the Vikings, but there's no way Kevin O'Connell is going to waste Justin Jefferson's prime while he searches for that next franchise quarterback," Dajani wrote. "A wide receiver addition would be sexy, but would Minnesota be reaching there?"

Besides a dearth of talent and draft picks, the Vikings' big problem is their draft spot. The 2023 draft is generally seen as a weaker one, with few true first round talents. At 23, most of the top-tier prospects will be gone, and some of the positions the Vikings may be looking at are particularly thin this year, such as wide receiver.

Dajani says the Carolina Panthers (who hold the top overall pick), Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots also have tough decisions to make in round one.