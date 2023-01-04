MINNEAPOLIS -- This new year came a cautionary tale of a devastating health diagnosis: brain tumors.

In late 2022, local civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong revealed on social media she underwent neurosurgery in September to remove a brain tumor. WCCO's Esme Murphy spoke with her about how a minor health problem turned out to be a big deal.

Levy Armstrong says doctors were not able to remove all of her tumor. She continues to be monitored for signs of cancer and she may need chemotherapy. (See video above.)

Often the news people receive about their brain tumors is a lot worse than that. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology, brain and nervous system cancers are the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. resulting in 18,000 deaths each year.

Dr. Lindsey Sloan of the University of Minnesota talked with Murphy about warning signs, and what if any advances there are in treatments.

Patients and their families do not need to navigate a diagnosis alone. There are also support groups for not only patients with brain tumors but caregivers and loved ones. Deborah Jones, a care guide with the Givens Brain Tumor Center, said help that is available for those enormous needs beyond medical treatment.

