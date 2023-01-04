Watch CBS News
Cautionary tale of a devastating health diagnosis: brain tumors

By Esme Murphy

/ CBS Minnesota

Talking Points: Nekima Levy Armstrong shares her diagnosis journey (part 1)
Talking Points: Nekima Levy Armstrong shares her diagnosis journey (part 1) 10:48

MINNEAPOLIS -- This new year came a cautionary tale of a devastating health diagnosis: brain tumors.

In late 2022, local civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong revealed on social media she underwent neurosurgery in September to remove a brain tumor. WCCO's Esme Murphy spoke with her about how a minor health problem turned out to be a big deal.

Levy Armstrong says doctors were not able to remove all of her tumor. She continues to be monitored for signs of cancer and she may need chemotherapy. (See video above.)

Often the news people receive about their brain tumors is a lot worse than that. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology, brain and nervous system cancers are the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. resulting in 18,000 deaths each year. 

Dr. Lindsey Sloan of the University of Minnesota talked with Murphy about warning signs, and what if any advances there are in treatments.

Talking Points: Symptoms and treatment for brain cancer (part 2) 08:41

Patients and their families do not need to navigate a diagnosis alone. There are also support groups for not only patients with brain tumors but caregivers and loved ones. Deborah Jones, a care guide with the Givens Brain Tumor Center, said help that is available for those enormous needs beyond medical treatment.

Talking Points: Supporting families after diagnosis 05:30

Talking Points airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., live on CBS News Minnesota.

Esme Murphy
esme-murphy.png

Esme Murphy, a reporter and Sunday morning anchor for WCCO-TV, has been a member of the WCCO-TV staff since December 1990. She is also a weekend talk show host on WCCO Radio. Born and raised in New York City, Esme ventured into reporting after graduating from Harvard University.

First published on January 4, 2023 / 5:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

