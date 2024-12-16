Donate books and more to "The Giving Tree" at Mall of America

MINNEAPOLIS — Even if you're scrambling with last-minute holiday shopping, you might want to consider adding someone to your list.

Some days before school, Ahmani Clark spends his morning at Northside Childhood Development Center's newest addition: the Book Nook.

Ahmani and his sister Ahmira are some of the 120-plus children at Northside year-round.

"I've been here a long time and so I've been able to view relationships and how important this space is for families and kids to come," said program director Kimberly Osborn.

Osborn is hoping to create more literacy-rich moments for kids.

"When we collect items at The Giving Tree, many of them come here to Northside," said Elizabeth Lyden, VP of engagement for Twin Cities Catholic Charities.

Beyond books, Catholic Charities' Giving Tree supports efforts to provide housing, emergency shelter and direct services to more than 33,000 people and families every year.

"It's just a nice way to talk about our work and encourage people to do a little break as they're out doing their holiday shopping," Lyden said.

A two-day event at Mall of America helps support the mission year-round.

"The relationships that the kids have with the teachers is so valuable," Osborn said. "We've created this space and we just need to fill it up with some really good books for the kids."

The Giving Tree event is happening all day on Dec. 21-22 at the Macy's Court in Mall of America.

In addition to donating children's books, families can shop for a person in need, make cold weather kits or check out therapy animals — including alpacas.

You can find a list of donation items on Catholic Charities' website.