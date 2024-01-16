Cast your vote for St. Paul Winter Carnival's Canine King and Queen

4 things to know from Jan. 16, 2024

ST. PAUL, Minn. — You have a chance to make your voice heard in the most important election of 2024: The St. Paul Winter Carnival Canine King and Queen.

Voting for the honor is open online through Jan. 21. More than 200 dogs are competing. Some of the candidates include:

Pippa or Lady Pippa Pipsqueek, Princess from the land of Wigglebutts, a 3-year-old corgi

Creed, a 4-month-old English bulldog described as full of "love and joy"

Frankie, a 2-year-old miniature dachshund who is "small in stature but big in personality, just like Saint Paul!"

Frankenstein, a deaf mixed breed rescue whose owners say can "give the best hugs and kisses"

You can see all of the dogs and cast your vote by clicking here.

The winner will be crowned at the Union Depot's Doggie Depot event on Feb. 3.

This year's St. Paul Winter Carnival will take place Jan. 25 through Feb. 4.

