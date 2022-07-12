Nonprofit aims to combat PTSD through the tranquility of fishing

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. -- Casting a line can bring tranquility to anglers. Married veterans hope it will help first responders and other veterans combat PTSD.

Richard and Lindsay Puente launched Cast and Hook Fishing last summer. The nonprofit aims to offer people like them an outlet: a healthy way to cope with their service, and what's going on in their life.

New Richmond is where the Puentes can let go of the stress and allow nature to bring peace.

"Just listening to the sounds, the birds, the water, it's just healing," Richard said.

It's especially true for Richard, who deployed twice to Iraq, lost a brother to suicide, and is a St. Paul police officer.

"Dealing with being away, and things in the war, coming home and losing my brother, it was pretty hard on me. It took me about 10 years to get the help I needed. But fishing and being outdoors was kind of my way to cope with the stress," Richard said

Lindsay served in the Army for eight years and now works as a mental health counselor. Together they created Cast and Hook Fishing.

"We help people feel that inner peace, even if it's for a minute, even if it's for an hour," Lindsay said.

They, and other anglers, volunteer their time to take first responders and veterans struggling with mental health issues fishing.

"The need has been there, it's just the stigma that comes with it," Richard said.

Retired Army Col. Doug Stubbe was the first to reach out. He served 38 years, with tours in Bosnia and Iraq.

"I felt like I knew Rick right from the beginning, felt like I've known him forever," Doug said.

For Doug, getting out to fish brings a sense of balance into his life.

"When my inner self feels out of whack, this is the place I know where to go," Doug said.

He says it helps to cast a line with someone who understands it.

"Rick and I can sit here and fish. I don't have to say anything, and same with him. He can tell from a look, maybe the way I'm casting," Doug said.

The experience is as meaningful for Richard. He often opens up and lends an ear.

"We don't ask the questions, but it's pretty cool they trust us enough to let us know what they've been through," Richard said.

Whether they're casting for fish, or away from the water, they connect.

"It's what we call in the service 'battle buddies.' They're basically my battle buddies. They're who I can call up and just say, 'Hey, not feeling good today,'" Doug said.

They've learned it matters.

"That's exactly why we're doing this, so people don't have to feel so alone in their struggles," Lindsay said.

Volunteers have taken about 300 people out since starting the nonprofit a year ago. They often provide the poles, tackle and license. In addition to fishing, they offer other outdoor escapes like kayaking. Click here to learn more.