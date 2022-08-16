Watch CBS News
Carver County sees spike in catalytic converter thefts

CARVER COUNTY, Minn. -- Officials in Carver County say 10 catalytic converters were stolen in the span of a week earlier this month.

The 10 devices were taken in seven separate incidents from Aug. 5-12, the county sheriff's office said.

There have been 82 catalytic converter thefts in the county so far this year, just one shy of the total number of thefts in 2021.

The sheriff's office said SUVs and trucks are the most common targets.

Officials recommend parking inside a garage or in well-lit areas to prevent theft.



