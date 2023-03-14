Carrie Underwood to perform at Treasure Island in July
MINNEAPOLIS -- Country music star Carrie Underwood is set to perform in Minnesota this summer.
On Tuesday, Treasure Island announced the singer is heading to its amphitheater stage for the first time on Friday, July 21.
Tickets to see the eight-time Grammy Award winner will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. and will be available for purchase on Treasure Island's website.
