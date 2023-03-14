Watch CBS News
Carrie Underwood to perform at Treasure Island in July

MINNEAPOLIS -- Country music star Carrie Underwood is set to perform in Minnesota this summer.

On Tuesday, Treasure Island announced the singer is heading to its amphitheater stage for the first time on Friday, July 21.

Carrie Underwood at the Chase Center
Carrie Underwood performs at the Chase Center in San Francisco on November 19, 2022. Chris Tuite

Tickets to see the eight-time Grammy Award winner will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. and will be available for purchase on Treasure Island's website

