Carolers sing for ceasefire outside Sen. Amy Klobuchar's Minneapolis home

MINNEAPOLIS — Carolers rallied outside Minnesota lawmaker Amy Klobuchar's house in Minneapolis on Sunday, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

More than 200 carolers gathered and sang renditions of traditional Christmas carols with modified lyrics — including White Christmas and Carol of the Bells.

The group also delivered to the senator an oversized Christmas card, which included a letter asking for Klobuchar to "support a permanent ceasefire resolution led by Representative Cori Bush, halt U.S. military aid to Israel, facilitate the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian political prisoners, and end the occupation of Palestine."

The carolers continued their demonstration at the Guthrie Theater, singing to audience members leaving Sunday afternoon's performance of "A Christmas Carol."

Carolers encouraged people to contact President Joe Biden and their elected officials to urge for a ceasefire.

"Our government is funding this genocide, white Christians have historically and currently played major roles in the perpetuation of Zionism, and as people of conscience, we can't stand by silently," Sarah Abbot, one of the events organizers, said. "These caroling actions are one way for us to stand up alongside our Palestinian and Jewish neighbors to say, 'We won't let this happen on our watch.'"

The protest is part of a nationwide movement called Ceasefire Carols and have been sung in over 20 cities across the country. More events are planned around the world in the days leading up to Christmas.