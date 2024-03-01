Carlos Santana can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses with Twins

First baseman Carlos Santana can earn an additional $250,000 in performance bonuses as part of his one-year contract with the Minnesota Twins.

Santana was guaranteed $5.25 million in the deal announced Feb 7.

Carlos Santana in 2023 Morry Gash / AP

The switch-hitter, who turns 38 on April 8, hit .240 with 33 doubles, 23 homers and 86 RBIs in 146 games last year for Pittsburgh and Milwaukee.

Santana led major league first basemen with 11 defensive runs saved, according to FanGraphs, and was a Gold Glove Award finalist. The Twins are the 2019 All-Star and Silver Slugger Award winner's seventh major league team in 15 seasons. He has 17 homers in 98 games at Target Field and a .356 on-base percentage over 1,930 games.

