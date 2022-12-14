Watch CBS News
Carlos Correa reportedly gets 13-year, $350 million deal from Giants

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Carlos Correa is reportedly leaving the Twins and heading to San Francisco.

After just one season in Minnesota, the shortstop has agreed to a 13-year, $350 million deal with the Giants, according to ESPN.

The Twins reportedly were offering a 10-year deal worth about $285 million.

Correa was already the most expensive free agent ever signed by the Twins. He now becomes the highest paid shortstop in league history.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 6:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

