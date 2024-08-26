Lars Nootbaar hits a key 2-run single as the Cardinals rally past the Twins 3-2

First days of State Fair shatter attendance records, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — Lars Nootbaar hit a two-run single with two out in the ninth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied past the Minnesota Twins for a 3-2 win on Sunday.

Victor Scott II homered for St. Louis, which has won four of five overall.

"I love this one. We just snatched it from them," manager Oliver Marmol said.

Willi Castro went deep and Royce Lewis hit an RBI double for Minnesota, which lost for the first time in 60 games this season when leading after the eighth inning. The Twins trail AL Central-leading Cleveland by three games.

Nolan Arenado began the Cardinals' winning rally with a one-out single against Jhoan Duran (6-7). Brendan Donovan then hit a grounder to second baseman Edouard Julien, who threw the ball into left field while trying to start a game-ending double play.

Pinch-runner José Fermín raced to third and Donovan took second.

"First time that I've ever (missed) on a double-play throw arm-side," Julien said. "Maybe my feet weren't turned enough, but I usually do that. I don't know. It just happened in a bad moment."

After Tommy Phan struck out looking, Nootbaar bounced a grounder into left field.

"With a guy like that I was just, 'Get something over the plate and put a good swing on it.' Because he's got such electric stuff, obviously," Nootbaar said.

Shawn Armstrong (3-2) got two outs for the win, and Ryan Helsley worked the ninth for his MLB-leading 40th save.

Castro put Minnesota in front when he hit a leadoff homer in the first against Erick Fedde. It was Castro's 11th of the season.

Scott responded with his second career homer in the fifth against Zebby Matthews.

Fedde struck out seven in six innings in his fifth start since he was acquired in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. The veteran right-hander allowed two hits and walked three.

In three starts against Minnesota this season, Fedde has allowed two earned runs in 17 innings while striking out 23.

"All three times I've had good command, and the guys have made me battle," Fedde said. "Don't want to think too much about it other than I've had good stuff and done my best with it."

Matthews worked five innings in his third career start. He struck out seven, allowed four hits and walked none.

The Twins grabbed a 2-1 lead when Castro walked and scored on Royce Lewis' pinch-hit double in the eighth against JoJo Romero.

NICE CATCHES

Minnesota's Austin Martin made a diving catch to take a hit away from Arenado in the fourth inning, and Martin was robbed by Alec Burleson one inning later.

The St. Louis first baseman snared a foul popup by reaching over the railing by the camera well adjacent to the Twins dugout. Burleson continued to hold onto the railing with one arm after the catch as his momentum nearly took him down the dugout steps.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: C Willson Contreras was placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right middle finger. C Iván Herrera was recalled from Triple-A Memphis.

Twins: RF Max Kepler was a late scratch with left knee soreness. ... 1B/OF Alex Kirilloff has been pulled from his rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul because of a flare-up in his back. He has been on the injured list since June 12 with a mild back strain.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: Return home to open a four-game series Monday with San Diego. RHP Kyle Gibson (7-5, 4.22 ERA) is the scheduled St. Louis starter.

Twins: RHP Bailey Ober (12-5, 3.54 ERA) is scheduled to face Atlanta LHP Max Fried (7-7, 3.57 ERA) when the teams begin a three-game series Monday in Minneapolis.