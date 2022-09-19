Car wash raises money for Ethan Glynn's recovery: "All those littles add up to big"

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – A clean car before the crisp air comes is a fall tradition, much like football. And a car wash held this Sunday was because of a football injury.

"It's so close to home that it's just, It could have been any of us," said organizer Angela Peterson.

On Sept. 2, 15-year-old Ethan Glynn was paralyzed from the shoulders down while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team.

RELATED: Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"

"I came home, heard the news. It was terrifying," said Aidan Nygren, one of Ethan's best friends. "I've never felt so low and I didn't think it was true. But I know he's a fighter and I know he'll fight through this."

Ethan was taken off a ventilator a week ago. Aidan is still waiting to talk to him for the first time since the accident.

CBS

"I would talk about, of course, Alabama," said Nygren. "Since his first words were 'roll tide.'"

Since then, a swell of financial support has come through from Alabama football fans. Overall, the online fundraiser has raised over $180,000. The money will go to hospital bills, needed wheelchair home renovations, and more. On Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 233 cars got washed.

"All those littles add up to big, and that one big helps him and it puts a smile on his face," said Nygren.

Sunday was a chance for a tight, yet big community to heal.

"I don't think it's really hit all of these kids yet," said Peterson. "So, by doing the car wash, we wanted them to come out and feel a part of it, and like we're supporting him."

While Ethan heals, too.

RELATED: "It's raw": Emotions still high as freshman football player struggles with recovery