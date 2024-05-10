Car slams into section of White Bear Lake Area High School

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Police say a single vehicle slammed into a section of White Bear Lake Area High School Friday.

According to a press release on the White Bear Lake Police Department's Facebook page, first responders and officers were dispatched to White Bear Lake Area High School's North Campus for "a motor vehicle crash in which a single vehicle collided with the building structure."

According to officials, an adult driver entered the northwest corner of the property and "struck the building with their vehicle." First responders treated the driver on the scene for minor injuries. Police say impairment was not a factor in the crash.

The White Bear Lake Area School District sent construction crews to the scene where they repaired and secured the building.

The White Bear Lake Police Department concluded its release by wishing everyone a safe weekend. "We are grateful for all who remained calm and assisted during this incident. We wish everyone a safe weekend.