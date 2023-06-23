Car crashes into Fridley home, no injuries
FRIDLEY, Minn. -- No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a house in the north metro early Friday afternoon.
Police in Fridley say officers responded to the 100 block of Christenson Court Northeast shortly after 1:30 p.m. on a report of a crash.
Responders learned that the motorist had been rounding the cul-de-sac when they accelerated into an adjacent garage.
The house suffered minor structural damage, police report.
Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.
