NEXT Drive: Car catches fire after hitting deer on I-35W near Lino Lakes

LINO LAKES, Minn. -- Transportation officials say a car caught fire after hitting a deer Wednesday morning, but everyone inside was able to get out safely.

It happened on Interstate 35W southbound near County Road 23 in Lino Lakes, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

As of 6:30 a.m., the crash had been cleared, per MnDOT cameras.

WCCO is awaiting more details on the crash.

