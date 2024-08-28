Cannon Falls boy, 14, killed in crash; 2 from Lakeville injured

WEBSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Authorities are investigating after a 14-year-old boy died in a crash south of the Twin Cities late Tuesday evening.

The Rice County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened along the Scott County line on 30th Street West east of Fairbanks Avenue in Webster Township at 7:40 p.m.

Authorities say a Ford F-150 pickup driven by a 20-year-old man from Lakeville had been traveling westbound on 30th Avenue West when it crossed the center line, hitting an oncoming GMC Sierra driven by a 16-year-old boy — also from Lakeville.

A passenger in the F-150 was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office identified him as 14-year-old Brantley McCarty, of Cannon Falls.

The 20-year-old and 16-year-old both suffered critical injuries and were transported to area hospitals.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash and the cause remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Rice County Sheriff's Office at 507-334-0268.