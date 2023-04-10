Canine influenza confirmed in Twin Cities animal shelter outbreak

How to keep your dogs safe from the flu

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Board of Animal Health confirmed Monday that the H3N2 strain of canine influenza is behind the recent outbreak at Twin Cities' animal shelters.

The outbreak has infected around 200 dogs at three Twin Cities animal shelters, prompting a pause in adoptions.

"This strain tends to be more virulent, spreads faster and easier, and tends to make dogs sicker than the H3N8 strain. Dogs shed the virus for 28 days after becoming infected," the MBAH said.

According to the MBAH, vaccines for this strain of dog flu may be in short supply, especially bivalent varieties. The MBAH recommends H3N2-specific vaccines until bivalent supply is restocked.

"Animals at high risk for severe clinical disease (young, old, other medical conditions) should be prioritized, as well as dogs in high-risk settings," the MBAH said.

The canine flu is an upper respiratory virus with symptoms like coughing, sneezing and watery eyes, but those are also signs of other illnesses, too. Most dogs recover in a few weeks. In serious cases, canine influenza can progress to pneumonia.

If dogs have any symptoms of illness, they should not socialize with other dogs. But even if four-legged friends are healthy, experts suggest laying low for a few weeks and isolating them from other dogs as a precautionary measure.

❗️ Announcement! AHS is temporarily closing its adoption centers in Golden Valley, Woodbury, and Coon Rapids in response... Posted by Animal Humane Society on Thursday, April 6, 2023