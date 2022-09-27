Candy sales expected to increase 5% ahead of Halloween

We still have a few more weeks before Halloween, but maybe you're already indulging in Halloween candy.

The National Confectioners Association says candy sales are expected to increase by 5% this year.

And 93% of Americans plan on enjoying their favorite Halloween treat.

"The past few years have proven that the confectionery industry is resilient, and Americans remain enthusiastic about enjoying their favorite treats during seasonal celebrations like Halloween with friends and family," John Downs, NCA president & CEO, said.

