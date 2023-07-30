Canada man dies in Itasca County motorcycle crash

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities say a man from Canada died in a crash early Saturday afternoon in northern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an 80-year-old Warba woman was driving eastbound on Highway 2 near County Road 74 shortly before 1 p.m. A motorcycle traveling westbound on Highway 2 then struck her vehicle.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the crash while the motorcyclist died.

The medical examiner identified the motorcyclist as 63-year-old Bruce Wild from Owen Sound, Ontario. He is said to have been wearing a helmet.